Irish Rail warn of disruption to trains from Limerick

Buses will replace trains between Limerick Colbert station and Dublin this weekend | Picture: Adrian Butler
BUSES will replace trains on rail services between Limerick and Dublin this weekend, Irish Rail has announced.
Significant disruption is expected on the corridor on Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25 due to planned engineering works.
This will see road transfers in place on all direct services to the capital from Colbert Station.
On routes which change at Limerick Junction, passengers will be required to transfer onto a bus there.
This is because the line between Portarlington and Limerick Junction is closed due to a series of track and signal works taking place.
The Limerick to Ballybrophy line, via Nenagh and Limerick Junction to Waterford services will remain on the rails, but will operate to a revised timetable.
Customers are being advised to check times before travel, with full details at www.irishrail.ie and at the Iarnród Éireann app.
Buses will replace trains between Limerick Colbert station and Dublin this weekend | Picture: Adrian Butler
Cian Costello, Ellie Fitzgerald and Niamh O'Grady, Rathkeale at the National Ploughing Championships | PICTURE: Adrian Butler
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.