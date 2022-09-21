Search

21 Sept 2022

Witnesses sought following unprovoked assault in Limerick city





David Hurley



GARDAI are appealing for witnesses following an unprovoked assault in Limerick city centre.

The victim - a young man in his 20s - was punched while he wad walking at O'Connell Street at around 8.30pm last Thursday, September 15.

"He was walking alone near the junction of Roche’s Street and O’Connell Street when another male who was on a bicycle
cycled up and punched him in the head," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

The area where the incident occurred is a busy area of the city centre and it would have been particularly busy last Thursday night ahead of the return of students to third-level education.

Details of injuries sustained have not been disclosed but they are not believed to be life-threatening.

An investigation into what happened is continuing and aby witnesses are asked to come forward to assist gardai.

Henry Street garda station can be contacted at (061) 212400.

