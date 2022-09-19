Victim of road collision on Limerick border was 'one of nature's gentlemen'

THE VICTIM of a road collision on the Limerick/Kerry border over the weekend has been described as “one of nature’s gentlemen”.

Sadness hangs over both Abbeyfeale and Duagh in Co Kerry this week following the passing of John Sheehy, who was aged in his 70s.

The single vehicle collision took place on the R555 road between the two communities at approximately 6.10pm on Sunday night.

Mr Sheehy was the driver and sole occupant of the car.

Local councillor Liam Galvin, a neighbour of his brother Mike and friend of his nephew Michael, paid tribute to John’s family, especially his wife Jean-Anne.

“He was one of nature's gentlemen. A real gentleman. I'd know his brother who'd be living next door to me, Mike Sheehy. A nicer neighbour you won't meet. My thoughts and prayers go out to all the family, it’s just a tragedy,” said Cllr Galvin.

He said that section of the R555 would not be known for accidents in the same way the N21 perhaps is.

"But it’s another sad incident on our roads neverthless,” the former mayor added.

"This was a jolly man. If there was ever a jolly man, this was him. He loved life,” he added, “The atmospere here is one of sadness. John was known maybe more in the town of Abbeyfeale. He was known everywhere, known as being a good man, and when you're a good man, you have very few enemies. He had very few enemies, I can safely say that.”

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) are asked to make this available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 20650 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.

May he rest in peace.