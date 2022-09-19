Search

19 Sept 2022

Top US official touches down in Shannon Airport for vital talks

Top US official touches down in Shannon Airport for talks

Nanci Pelosi and Claire Cronin pictured at Shannon Airport

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

19 Sept 2022 5:29 PM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

SHANNON Airport welcomed a top US official for talks on the Northern Ireland protocol this afternoon. 

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Nanci Pelosi touched down in Shannon Airport for talks with the US Ambassador to Ireland, Claire Cronin and CEO of Shannon Airport Group Mary Considine.

Ms Pelosi landed in Clare a day after leading a congressional visit to Armenia amidst rising tensions and military clashes with Azerbaijan in the past week.

Delays expected due to resurfacing works at busy Limerick roundabout

She met with Minister Suren Papikyan to convey America's support for Armenia's security. "On behalf of the United States Congress, we condemned Azerbaijan’s attacks & spoke about the need for peace and security," she wrote on Twitter yesterday.

Ms Pelosi was greeted to the West of Ireland airport today by ambassador Cronin before the pair discussed “the importance of the UK and EU reaching a negotiated solution on the Northern Ireland Protocol,” ambassador Cronin said on Twitter.

"A resolution would be a net win for the region’s economy and political stability in the long-term - for all its communities,” Ms Cronin added.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media