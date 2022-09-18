Blood and sweat: Limerick cyclists go the extra mile for cancer cause

PICTURED are Delma Hackett, Advanced Nurse Practitioner, and Dr Cian McEllistrim, Consultant Haematologist, both University Hospital Limerick, getting ready at UHL to join the two-day Wild Myeloma Way Cycle in aid of Multiple Myeloma Ireland.
The annual event, which returned this year following Covid-19, is a highlight, locally, of Blood Cancer Awareness Month.
MMI is the only Irish charitable organisation focused exclusively on Multiple Myeloma patients, their families and their carers - click here for further information on Multiple Myeloma.
The route for this year's cycle traversed the stunning landscape of the Wild Atlantic Way, from Limerick to Spanish Point via the Cliffs of Moher on day one, returning to Limerick via the coast on day two.
Many of the participants cycled in memory of Michael Fleming, who tragically lost his life in a recent road traffic accident while training for the cycle.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.