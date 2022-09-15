Search

15 Sept 2022

In Pictures: Protest in Limerick village as closure of local post office is confirmed

Reporter:

David Hurley - PICTURES: Adrian Butler

15 Sept 2022 6:00 PM

AN POST is being urged to take urgent action to ensure the post office in Shanagolden is retained after it was confirmed the current operator intends to close the premises.

Dozens of local people gathered in the west Limerick village on Monday morning to voice their concern and frustration over the closure.

“There was a serious show of support for the retention of services. It would give me a clear indication that there is a strong case for an interested party to come forward as there is business to be done in Shanagolden,” said Cllr Adam Teskey.

Customers first learned of the impending closure of Shanagolden post office late last week and An Post has confirmed to the Limerick Leader that it is due to close next Wednesday.

"Our Postmaster in Shanagolden wishes to exit the business and plans to close the office on September 21. Customers will be transferred, in the first instance, to Foynes post office which is just over 5km away," said a spokesperson for An Post.

The spokesperson added that it is willing to engage with any interested party who might want to operate a post office in Shanagolden.

Calls for probe over 'leak' of Minister's itinerary ahead of Limerick visit

Local woman, Mary Lenehan, says the closure is a disgrace. “It is a very sad day for Shanagolden and the surrounding areas because it’s not just Shanagolden – it’s hitting Kilcolman, it’s hitting Creeves and as far away as Carrigkerry,” she said.

“The post office is the only outlet for the elderly people drawing benefits to meet people,” added the healthcare assistant.

While noting An Post’s willingness to engage with a potential new operaor, Cllr Teskey says actions are strong than words.

“Speaking and engaging is one thing – committement and action is another and that’s what we want from An Post,” he said

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media