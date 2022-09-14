Search

14 Sept 2022

Calls for probe over 'leak' of Minister's itinerary ahead of Limerick visit

Minister Helen McEntee visited the site of the former garda station in Newcastle West last week | PICTURES: Adrian Butler

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

14 Sept 2022 10:00 PM

THERE HAVE been calls for an “immediate investigation” after exact details of the minister for justice’s itinerary for her trip to Limerick were shared online prior to her visit.

The sensitive information being made publicly available led to government officials having to “urgently” change the minister’s arrival time in Limerick last week for security reasons.

Former Minister for Defence Willie O’Dea has gone so far as to say that the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris should “order an investigation immediately”.

As well as exact times and locations, even Eircodes associated with Justice Minister Helen McEntee's visit to West Limerick last Thursday were shared on social media prior to her arrival.

Just before 5pm on Wednesday, media were informed that Minister McEntee and Minister for State Patrick O’Donovan were to visit the old garda station in Newcastle West on Thursday at 12.15pm.

The invite was “for information only – not for broadcast”. The event was to jointly announce that a planning application had been submitted for the new district garda headquarters in the town.

Later that Wednesday evening at 9.19pm, the Limerick Leader received an email with an “urgent time change”. The announcement in relation to the new station was being brought forward to 10.30am on the following day.

BREAKING: Planning application lodged for new garda station in Limerick town

Despite efforts by the Limerick Leader to ascertain the reason for the late and “urgent time change”, information was not forthcoming.

However, the Leader has learned it was because exact details of Minister McEntee’s visit were posted on social media on Wednesday evening. What was posted online contained extra information on Minister McEntee’s itinerary than what was given to the Limerick Leader.

A Limerick garda source said they were informed of the change of plans.

The Leader contacted the press offices of An Garda Síochána, the Department of Justice, the Office of Public Works (OPW), Fine Gael and the justice minister’s office regarding the matter. The queries were met with a wall of silence.

A garda spokesperson said: “An Garda Síochána does not comment on the security arrangements of government ministers.” A Department of Justice spokesperson said: “The department does not comment on security matters.”

A spokesperson for the Fine Gael Press Office declined to comment. An OPW spokesperson said the Minister for Justice’s itinerary is a matter for the Department of Justice.

Deputy WIllie O’Dea said the matter is “very serious” in the context of Minister McEntee’s security.

“It was a reprehensible thing to do, to leak the minister’s itinerary. You are living in very volatile times. What would the motivation be for leaking the itinerary of the minister for justice? There is no obvious good reason. It is a very high profile, high risk job because all you need is one headbanger,” said Mr O’Dea, who added that it was “sinister”.

Reflecting on his time as minister for defence, he said he wouldn't have wanted his itinerary broadcast to all and sundry.

“When the security ministers are involved - whether it be justice or defence - it is pretty last minute and the thing is kept very tight. Somebody from that tight circle, or somebody to whom they spoke, leaked the itinerary.

“There is only a very limited list of people who would actually know her itinerary. They should interview the people who received the itinerary, who knew in advance what the itinerary was. The commissioner should order an investigation there immediately because there is a limited number of suspects,” said Deputy O’Dea.

An OPW spokesperson did say that Minister for State Patrick O’Donovan and Minister McEntee “even with changes to the itinerary were still able to carry out all the visits as proposed”.

