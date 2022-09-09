House evacuated after gas pipe leak following Limerick collision

Gardai attended the scene in Ballinacurra Weston
A HOME in Limerick was evacuated after a gas pipe leak which was caused by a collision.
Gardai are investigating the incident in Crecora Avenue in Ballinacurra Weston, which saw a car crash into a home, colliding with a roadside wall, and interrupting a gas pipe which caused the leak.
It took place in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Members of the gardai, the fire services, and the gas network company were in attendance, with those in a nearby residence asked to leave as a precaution.
The area was later deemed safe for the occupants to re-enter after an inspection by fire service personnel.
Roxboro Garda Station are investigating the incident and can be contacted at 061-214340.
