Last chance to have your say on major changes to Limerick's northside

THE DEADLINE for people to have their say on changes to a major stretch of road on Limerick's northside falls next week.

Limerick City and County Council has unveiled series of active travel measures on the route between the Technological University of the Shannon campus at Moylish and the city centre.

Segregated cycle lanes and footpath upgrades are planned along Cratloe Road, Sexton Street North, and High Road in Thomondgate with a number of dedicated pedestrian and cycle crossing facilities.

Also proposed is an upgrade to the traffic signals and layout at two busy junctions – Hassett’s Cross and Bellfield Court to provide protection for cyclists and priority for buses.

If the plans get the go-ahead, there will be an inbound bus lane extending along Cratloe Road from the Moylish roundabout to Hassett’s Cross.

Traffic calming measures are proposed for Bellfield Court and Bellfield Gardens, and the existing bus stops along Thomondgate High Road will be given a face-lift.

For more information and to have your say, please telephone 061-556000. Alternatively, email planning@limerick.ie, or click here.