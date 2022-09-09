Last chance to have your say on major changes to Limerick's northside

High Road at Thomondgate could see changes to its layout under the plans | Picture: Adrian Butler
THE DEADLINE for people to have their say on changes to a major stretch of road on Limerick's northside falls next week.
Limerick City and County Council has unveiled series of active travel measures on the route between the Technological University of the Shannon campus at Moylish and the city centre.
Segregated cycle lanes and footpath upgrades are planned along Cratloe Road, Sexton Street North, and High Road in Thomondgate with a number of dedicated pedestrian and cycle crossing facilities.
Also proposed is an upgrade to the traffic signals and layout at two busy junctions – Hassett’s Cross and Bellfield Court to provide protection for cyclists and priority for buses.
If the plans get the go-ahead, there will be an inbound bus lane extending along Cratloe Road from the Moylish roundabout to Hassett’s Cross.
Traffic calming measures are proposed for Bellfield Court and Bellfield Gardens, and the existing bus stops along Thomondgate High Road will be given a face-lift.
For more information and to have your say, please telephone 061-556000. Alternatively, email planning@limerick.ie, or click here.
Mountain Warehouse is set to swap Cruises Street for the Limerick One Shopping Centre at Childers Road | Picture: Adrian Butler
At the launch were Hilary Thompson, Aidan Lyddy, Keanes Jewellers; Cllr Kieran O'Hanlon; Liam Keenan & Edel Wyse, Munster Heart Foundation and Ruth Vaughan, Savoy Hotel | PICTURE: Keith Wiseman
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.