12 Sept 2022

Popular festival returns to Limerick this weekend

Pigtown Festival Launch with little butchers, Edon and Ollie O’Brien PIC: Alan Place

Frances Watkins

12 Sept 2022 12:00 PM

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

THE POPULAR Pigtown Festival is returning to Limerick for its sixth year this weekend. 

The family-friendly festival will feature a series of specially curated events and immersive experiences celebrating the county’s food culture.

Over the course of three weekends, Pigtown will offer up a smorgasbord of one-off events and exclusive experiences that will offer locals and visitors to the area a deep-dive into Limerick’s rich and diverse food culture.

From Michelin star Pigtown dining experiences to cookery demos with top chefs in the famous Milk Market, historical talks and walks around the city, opportunities to Meet The Makers, and the return of the popular Pigtown Pig Parade, there’s something to suit all tastes and ages.

This year, Pigtown is also one of the festivals that has been selected for the Global Irish Festival Series initiative by Failte Ireland.

Commenting on what visitors to the festival can expect, Pigtown’s Olivia O’Sullivan said: "This year, we have reinstated events that could not happen during the pandemic so that is particularly exciting for us as organisers.

"There has been great support for the festival again in Limerick from chefs, restaurants, and cultural organisations, all enthusiastic to get involved and celebrate our food culture and rich food heritage.

"From chef demonstrations in the Milk Market, and street food on King’s Island, to Michelin star dining at Adare Manor, and cultural walks and talks, as well as Meet the Maker collaborations bringing chefs to a farm and a brewery.

"Plus Pigtown-themed dinners in many restaurants, and lots of family fun topped off with the return of our Pigtown Parade through the city streets on Culture Night."

The Pigtown Festival 2022 runs from Saturday, September 17 to Saturday, October 1.

The full schedule of confirmed events and experiences can be found online at www.pigtown.ie. 

Local News

