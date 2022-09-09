Antique hunters to descend on Limerick for Ireland's biggest Antique Art & Vintage fair

THOUSANDS of antique hunters and enthusiasts will descend on Limerick Racecourse this weekend as it hosts Ireland's biggest Antique Art & Vintage fair.

Limerick has been home to the National Antique Fair for the last 35 years - first at the former Limerick Inn and, more recently, at The South Court Hotel in Raheen.

"This will be our first time ever to host our fair in Limerick Racecourse. The excitement is palpable amongst our Antique dealers who are joining us from all over Ireland this weekend," said a spokesperson for the organising committee.

"The reaction from our 10,000 customers, across the country, has been phenomenal. We are so grateful to have found this new enormous venue, finally we have a chance to bring our fair to even greater heights," they added.

The move to Limerick Racecourse will allow for the a hugely expanded fair which will feature thousands of antiques of every description.

More than 60 antique shops, vintage shops art galleries and collectable dealers have registered and some of Ireland's top Coin & Banknote dealers will also be in attendance, selling and buying and undertaking valuations on behalf of customers.

Jewellery and furniture of every type and description will feature as will art, clocks, books, silver, porcelain, china, vintage fashion and vintage jewellery.

The National Antique Fair is open to the public between 11am and 6pm on both Saturday and Sunday.