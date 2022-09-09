Search

09 Sept 2022

Antique hunters to descend on Limerick for Ireland's biggest Antique Art & Vintage fair

Antique hunters to descend on Limerick for Ireland's biggest Antique Art & Vintage fair

The National Antique Fair takes place at Limerick Racecourse this weekend

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter

09 Sept 2022 2:00 PM

THOUSANDS of antique hunters and enthusiasts will descend on Limerick Racecourse this weekend as it hosts Ireland's biggest Antique Art & Vintage fair.

Limerick has been home to the National Antique Fair for the last 35 years - first at the former Limerick Inn and, more recently, at The South Court Hotel in Raheen.

"This will be our first time ever to host our fair in Limerick Racecourse. The excitement is palpable amongst our Antique dealers who are joining us from all over Ireland this weekend," said a spokesperson for the organising committee. 

Limerick town prepares to welcome hundreds of Ukrainian refugees

"The reaction from our 10,000 customers, across the country, has been phenomenal. We are so grateful to have found this new enormous venue, finally we have a chance to bring our fair to even greater heights," they added.

The move to Limerick Racecourse will allow for the a hugely expanded fair which will feature thousands of antiques of every description. 

More than 60 antique shops, vintage shops art galleries and collectable dealers have registered and some of Ireland's top Coin & Banknote dealers will also be in attendance, selling and buying and undertaking valuations on behalf of customers.

Jewellery and furniture of every type and description will feature as will art, clocks, books, silver, porcelain, china, vintage fashion and vintage jewellery.

The National Antique Fair is open to the public between 11am and 6pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media