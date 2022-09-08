Search

08 Sept 2022

Limerick Property Watch: Plant down roots at Oak Drive, where there is ample space to grow

Limerick Property Watch: Plant down roots at Oak Drive, where there is ample space to grow

Bloomfield is in easy walking distance of schools, shops and the Castletroy Shopping Centre

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter

08 Sept 2022 2:00 PM

GVM are delighted to bring to the market this truly superb four-bedroom semi-detached residence standing on a beautifully appointed site on the periphery of this hugely popular development.

The property also enjoys magnificent sun-drenched walled south west facing rear gardens.

This idylic home has very well proportioned and bright living and bedroom accommodation and is very much in turn key condition with numerous high quality fixtures and fittings included.

No 59 is located in close proximity to University of Limerick, Plassey Technological Park, Castletroy Shopping Centre, Newtown Shopping Centre and Recreation Park, Castletroy College, Primary Schools, and an array of top class sporting amenities.

This is truly a wonderful opportunity to acquire a beautifully maintained A3 energy rated family home that is sensibly priced and positioned in arguably one of Limerick’s most sought after areas.

A home that really oozes location location location. Inspection of this exceptional property is very highly recommended.

AT A GLANCE

Location: 59 Oak Drive, Bloomfield, Annacotty
Description: Four bedroom, three bath semi-detached home
Price: €395,000
Seller: GVM Auctioneers
Contact: John O'Connell on 087 6470746
*SPONSORED CONTENT

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media