Limerick Property Watch: Plant down roots at Oak Drive, where there is ample space to grow

Bloomfield is in easy walking distance of schools, shops and the Castletroy Shopping Centre
GVM are delighted to bring to the market this truly superb four-bedroom semi-detached residence standing on a beautifully appointed site on the periphery of this hugely popular development.
The property also enjoys magnificent sun-drenched walled south west facing rear gardens.
This idylic home has very well proportioned and bright living and bedroom accommodation and is very much in turn key condition with numerous high quality fixtures and fittings included.
No 59 is located in close proximity to University of Limerick, Plassey Technological Park, Castletroy Shopping Centre, Newtown Shopping Centre and Recreation Park, Castletroy College, Primary Schools, and an array of top class sporting amenities.
This is truly a wonderful opportunity to acquire a beautifully maintained A3 energy rated family home that is sensibly priced and positioned in arguably one of Limerick’s most sought after areas.
A home that really oozes location location location. Inspection of this exceptional property is very highly recommended.
AT A GLANCELocation: 59 Oak Drive, Bloomfield, Annacotty
