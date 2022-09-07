In Pictures: Knight's of Glin Experience opens in Limerick village

THE HISTORY of the Knights of Glin and their associated links with the Limerick village has been brought to life in a new visitor experience.

The Knights of Glin Experience tells the 800 year story of the knights and is located in the heart of Glin village.

Deputy Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Kieran O’Hanlon said: “This new Knights of Glin Experience will help to persuade tourists and visitors to stop in the village of Glin as they travel along the Wild Atlantic Way and the Shannon Estuary Way.”

The experience includes insights and stories around some of the more colourful knights, it includes history around Glin’s landmarks and outlines how the village came to look like it does today.

In 2018, Glin Development Association approached Limerick City and County Council with a desire to open an interpretive centre outlining the fantastic story around the knights.

This project was funded under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme, which is focused on rejuvenating and supporting rural towns and villages throughout Ireland.

The first phase focused on the physical location with funding for the restoration and remodelling of the rear annex and laneway to the library in the village.

It also focused on the initial research into the Knight’s of Glin.

This work was completed in 2020 when a second application for funding was made to the Town and Village Renewal Scheme for the design, fit out and production of audio visual material for the centre.

Deputy Mayor O’Hanlon continued: “This project highlights the importance of council-community co-operation to develop and open these new experiences.”

“Limerick City and County Council has worked closely with Glin Development Association over the past number of years to develop this project.”

The Knight’s of Glin Experience is open every day from 10am until 5pm.