In Pictures: Limerick people attend Let's Talk, Let's Walk event to promote mental health awareness

COILTE in collaboration with the Irish Farmers Association hosted a Green Ribbon Let's Talk, Let's Walk event at Curragh Chase Forest Park in west Limerick at the weekend.
Supported by Sea Change and Mental Health Ireland, the event formed part of the Green Ribbon campaign that aims to spread awareness about mental health difficulties and to help end mental health stigma and discrimination.
Green Ribbons are the international symbol for mental health awareness and a variety events will take place in Limerick and across the country throughout the month of September.
