Limerick Property Watch: Make the big move to Inis Mór

Inis Mór is in an excellent location in a popular residential area
ROONEY Auctioneers are pleased to present to the market this large spacious 4/5 bedroom detached residence.
Approximately 151.16 square metres (1,626.93 square feet) in size, the property is located in the Inis Mor estate on Fr Russell Road, Dooradoyle.
No 51 is superbly located and is within easy walking distance of all local amenities including the Crescent Shopping Centre, University Hospital Limerick etc.
The spacious property comprises of an entrance hallway, guest WC, living room, large open plan kitchen/diner, utility, Study/ 5th Bedroom on the ground floor.
On the first floor is the main bathroom and four spacious bedrooms, the main bedroom having an ensuite bathroom. Private garden to rear, side access and double driveway to the front.
No 51 is situated in a cul-de-sac avenue.
This spacious detached property is an ideal home in a highly desirable and sought after mature residential location. Viewing is highly recommended.
AT A GLANCE
Location: 51 Inis Mór, Father Russell Road
Description: Four bedroom, three bath detached home
Price: €385,000 Seller: Rooney Auctioneers
Contact: Lisa Kearney on 061 413511
*SPONSORED CONTENT
