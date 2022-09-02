Search

02 Sept 2022

Thousands of Limerick students celebrate Leaving Cert results

Ellie Sheehy from Bohermore was one of the many Limerick students who received their results today

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

02 Sept 2022 2:00 PM

THOUSANDS of students across Limerick received their Leaving Cert results this morning with many experiencing mixed emotions. 

More than 61,000 students across the country received their exam results through an online portal at 10am. 

This year's results were artificially boosted by an average of 5.6% to ensure that they matched last year's.

This was done in order to make sure that this year's results be no lower than last year's on aggregate, to fulfill a promise made by Minister Norma Foley to that effect. 

Over 12,000 students took part in the Leaving Certificate Vocational Programme while 3,051 took the Leaving Cert Applied. 

One of the students who logged on nervously to see their grades this morning was Ellie Sheehy, from Bohermore, Co. Limerick. 

The former Laurel Hill Colaiste student said she was absolutely delighted with her results but was "very nervous" beforehand.

"I was terrified, I thought I had failed half the subjects! I got more than I wanted, I can't really believe what I got to be honest. 

"I found the exams very stressful. I had health problems in the middle of it and I had to have surgery and then go back and do exams. 

"You wouldn't pay me enough to go back and do it again! I am going to celebrate with my friends tonight". 

The 18 year-old is hoping to go to Mary Immaculate College next year to study Primary School teaching. 

Padraig Flanagan, Principal of Castletroy College, said that students from the school had been in touch to share their results. 

"Over 200 students sat the exams and we have gotten wonderful feedback from them to say they are delighted with their results. 

"I am always reluctant to focus on the higher end but we did have some extraordinary results at the top end.

"Very often I get more satisfaction out of the fact that students with significant challenges or with disabilities have achieved so well."

Mr Flanagan also said that there has never been as many pathways or options for students who may have been disappointed with their results. 

