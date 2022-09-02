Search

BREAKING: Investigation launched following drowning incident in County Limerick

Glin and Kilteery piers (pictured) are the two locations in County Limerick where lifeguards are on duty

The man died after getting into difficulty at Kilteery Pier | FILE PHOTO

David Hurley

AN investigation has been launched following a drowning incident in County Limerick last evening.

The alarm was raised at around 7.45pm after a man got into difficulty while swimming at Kilteery Pier near the village of Loughill. 

Emergency services, including gardai and paramedics from the National Ambulance Service, were quickly dispatched to the scene and the man, who was aged his 70s, was removed from the water.

However, efforts to save him were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead a short time later by a local doctor.

Gardai have confirmed the man's body has since been taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem will be carried out.

An investigation into what happened is underway and a file will be prepared for the local coroner.

It's understood the deceased man was from west Limerick and that gardai are treating the incident as a tragic accident.

