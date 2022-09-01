In pictures: Trio of special guests make for a colourful day at Limerick hardware store

HUNDREDS of Limerick hurling fans lined up to greet their captain and hero at a busy hardware store in the county.

Adare man Declan Hannon spent his day meeting and greeting families from West Limerick at the Tadhg O’Connor Hardware store in Newcastle West.

The event, which was organised to celebrate two new renovations at the business in Desmond Business Park, saw the Liam MacCarthy Cup brought to the sounds of cheers on a splendid sunny Saturday afternoon.

Mike Kelly, of Tadhg O’Connor Hardware, said there was a great turnout in what was a wonderful opportunity to give back to the local community in Newcastle West.

“We are very lucky to have Declan with the Liam MacCarthy here as we have great local support as always,” he told Limerick Live.

The builders’ providers and home improvement store was first established in Rathkeale by Tadgh O’Connor Senior, then a teacher, in Rathkeale in 1978.

Since then, it has expanded to include two further outlets, one in Newcastle West and the second, a state-of-the-art furniture and electronic store in Rathkeale.

The business, which employs 55 people across West Limerick is also a proud sponsor of the Limerick GAA team.

Mike highlighted the feeling of excitement within the store as families welcomed the four-time All-Ireland winning hurling captain.

Also in the store was Fredo, a two-year-old Dulux dog who arrived down from Dublin with his owner, Irene.

Fredo, who sat obediently for pictures with Limerick families, was loving the attention - mostly head rubs - and wasn’t too opposed to the sea of green in store, his owner Irene informed.

"I take a tiny little bit of ham, tell him to wait and stand back, while there are pictures taken with him," she added.

One young Limerick man present was Luke Broderick from Monagea who has been following the hurling closely over the last few years and has been going to most of the matches.

On meeting his hero Declan, he said: "He is sound, very friendly. I had met him once or twice before. It was nice to meet him again. I told him that we beat him there last week in the county championship hurling."