In Pictures: Patrickswell GAA club honours their All-Ireland hurling final heroes

HUNDREDS of Limerick GAA fans turned out at Patrickswell GAA Club on Saturday night to honour the club's All-Ireland hurling final heroes.
County board chairman John Cregan was also on hand for the homecoming celebrations - the first to take place in the village since 2018.
In addition to Limerick captain Declan Hannon, from Adare, the Patrickswell trio of Cian Lynch, Aaron Gillane and Diarmuid Byrnes, Adare's Ronan Connolly, Barry Hennessy of Kilmallock, Limerick Liaison officer Conor McCarthy and kitman Ger O'Connell also received a warm welcome from the huge crowd.
The event also marked the official launch of Patrickswell GAA's development plans and those who attended the family-friendly celebrations.
MC for the night was RTEs Petula Martyn.
Photographer Brendan Gleeson captured all the colour and excitement of the homecoming celebration for the Limerick Leader.
Click on 'Next' or 'Previous' for more pictures.
