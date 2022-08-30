Search

30 Aug 2022

Wanted! Companies sought to sponsor Limerick roundabouts

Kilmurry roundabout sponsored by Edwards Lifesciences

Reporter:

Cian O'Broin

30 Aug 2022 12:30 PM

LIMERICK council are seeking expressions of interest from companies and organisations interested in sponsoring a biodiversity roundabout in the city and county.

The scheme allows companies and organisations to add their name to a roundabout for a three-year period, while sponsoring landscaping and maintenance services to the approved roundabouts.

“The sponsoring company will be responsible for having a biodiversity friendly design created for their roundabout of choice,” the sponsorship scheme outlines.

These designs should reflect the character of their settings, with the more rural roundabouts incorporating wildflowers and native species.

More formal designs, based on pollinator friendly perennials, are encouraged for the roundabouts in more urban locations, the application states.

Previous examples of sponsored city roundabouts include Regeneron adding their name to the Ballycummin roundabout and Edwards Lifesciences sponsoring the Kilmurry Roundabout in Castletroy.

Finucanes Electrical have sponsored the Tipperary Roundabout, Storage Wise, the Shannon Bridge Roundabout, Stryker, the Raheen Roundabout and Johnson & Johnson, the Annacotty roundabout.

A spokesperson for Limerick City and County Council (LCCC) told the Limerick Leader that both city and county roundabouts are being considered.

“While there is no specific list of roundabouts, discussions can take place with any prospective sponsor as to which roundabout, depending on health and safety, traffic safety and plans,” LCCC said.

They added that the council has received expressions of interest on several other city roundabouts, which will see works on landscaping designs begin at the end 2022 / early 2023.

Expressions of interest can be emailed to roundabouts@limerick.ie

