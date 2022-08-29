In Pictures: 30 photos from the 2022 Limerick Show

MASSIVE crowds descended on Limerick Racecourse on Sunday for the Limerick Show which was held for the first time since 2019 due to Covid.
On top of the staples of agricultural shows – cattle and horse showing, show jumping, horticulture, arts and crafts and baking classes – the committee pulled out all the stops with a sustainability and agtech hub and careers village spearheaded by new sponsor AMCS.
The ‘kidz zone’, retail village, artisan food stalls ensured there was something to whet every appetite. Whether it was a free stress test, your fortune told, some sushi, solar panels, fashion show or a waltz on the dance floor Limerick Show had you covered.
At one stage traffic was backed up at the Patrickswell roundabout due to the crowds heading in. There were also queues to get your photograph taken with the Liam MacCarthy Cup.
For more photographs from the Limerick Show, see this week's Limerick Leader newspaper - on sale Wednesday!
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.