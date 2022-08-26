Ukrainian student in desperate plea to secure accommodation in Limerick

A YOUNG Ukrainian student hopes to make the journey from the war-torn city of Lviv to Limerick next month.

Maryna Petsovych, 21, is from a small village located in western Ukraine and is struggling to find accommodation in Ireland ahead of her Erasmus programme which is set to commence in September at Mary Immaculate College.

Maryna issued a plea for help to find accommodation in a tweet she posted on Monday, August 15.

“It is not safe in Ukraine in any place you go, a rocket could hit you at any moment,” Maryna told Limerick Live.

“I feel a lot better than I did at the start of the full scale invasion. We’ve learned how to live and deal with it,” Maryna said.

Maryna continued: “I feel bad about the war because people are dying every day even my friends and relatives and people you know are out fighting and dying on the front line or even in their cities because of the rockets.”

A cultural studies student, Maryna is set to study art at MIC but urgently needs to secure accommodation.

“I have a few calls with people trying to help me with accommodation so hopefully it works out. I also have one contact for a room not in Limerick but near. I will take anything at this stage,” Maryna said.

“It seems that the post I made on social media is working. I didn't think it would but I still need to secure accommodation,” Maryna added.

Maryna has been volunteering during the war since the start of the full-scale invasion but that will need to take a back seat once she moves to Ireland for the coming months.

“I was the coordinator of student volunteering initiatives on our university campus.

“We have a volunteering centre and people from other countries send us help and aid which we send to those on the front-line,” she said.