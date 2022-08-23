Search

23 Aug 2022

Charity marathon run in aid of Pieta House comes to Limerick

Conor O’Keefe who raced marathon number 25 in Limerick on Sunday, August 21

Reporter:

Cathal Doherty

23 Aug 2022 2:37 PM

RUNNING one marathon is no easy task but to run 32 marathons in 32 different counties in 32 days with 32 pounds strapped to your back seems unthinkable.

That however, isn’t the case for Cork man Conor O’Keefe who raced marathon number 25 in Limerick on Sunday, August 21.

The campaign called Project 32 has been in planning since 2018 and postponed due to the pandemic and is in aid of mental health charity Pieta House.

“I have always felt that negative self talk and low self esteem was like a huge weight on my shoulders,” Conor said.

“Now that I’ve shaken that weight I’m going to put it back on again and shed it with the help of others. Together we will raise €100,000 for Pieta House,” Conor said

Each day he has had the ritual of removing one pound until he finishes marathon 32, symbolising that with the support and help of others throughout the 32 days, each day the physical weight put on him is released that little bit more.

Although the original challenge would see Conor finish with one pound on marathon 32, he has decided to finish the 32 marathons by returning the 32 pounds on his back for the final marathon, only if the €100,000 goal is reached.

“I’m delighted to hear that people have been inspired by Project 32. Not to start running or to run a marathon. That’s all surface level stuff. Just allowing for others to have completely independent positive thoughts about their own lives,” Conor said.

