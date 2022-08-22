Shannon group issues update on its business

Shannon Group staff photographed at the announcement of the brand's refreshment | Picture: Arthur Ellis
THE SHANNON Group has unveiled a refresh of its corporate brand.
From today, the business will now be known as the Shannon Airport Group.
The chief executive of the group Mary Considine said: "Shannon Airport and our property activities are the life blood of our region, and we are proud of the role we play in supporting the business, aviation and tourism sectors that are so vital to the regional and national economy."
As a result of the new name, a new logo has also been designed.
"The Shannon Airport Group brand refresh will energise our journey as we embark on our next chapter in shaping opportunities in aviation and property, and supporting our region as a thriving, connected place to live, work, learn and spend leisure time,” Ms Considine added.
The group’s popular Shannon Airport consumer brand will remain unchanged.
The roll-out of the look will be seen in the coming weeks across signage and on the Group’s social media channels.
For more information please visit www.SNNAirportGroup.ie
