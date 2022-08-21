Munster and Ireland rugby king enjoys a castle wedding with his Welsh princess

MUNSTER and Ireland rugby star Tadhg Beirne has married his Welsh sweetheart in a rugby star - studded wedding on his home soil.

The 6’ 6” Kildare man and his beautiful bride Harriet Fuller celebrated their nuptials at the 12th-century Kilkea Castle at Castledermot in County Kildare on Saturday afternoon.

It is the same venue where television presenter Kathryn Thomas had her wedding reception in August 2019.

Harriet wowed in an off-the-shoulder gown with a long train which embraced a combination of timeless glamour and chic sophistication. She wore her golden tresses in a sleek updo and wore delicate pearl drop earrings.

Tadhg opted for a traditional black tux and sported designer stubble.

Among the guests were Ireland and Munster rugby stars Conor Murray and his fiancee Joanna Cooper, Peter O’Mahony and his wife Jessica, and Keith Earls and his wife Edel.

Tadhg and Harriet who reside in Limerick first met in Cardiff in 2018. Tadhg had been playing for Welsh side The Scarlets but had returned to Ireland to play for Munster after two years playing for the Welsh side. While their relationship was long-distance to begin with, true love blossomed and Harriet moved to Ireland.

Harriet has a twin sister Amelia for whom Harriet acted as chief bridesmaid at her glamorous 2019 wedding, to which she brought Tadhg as her date.

Tadhg popped the question under the couple’s Christmas tree in December of 2020 before he whisked his beautiful bride-to-be off to Adare Manor in County Limerick for “a perfect night of celebrations”.

Harriet shared a photo of her beautiful sparkler on Instagram with the words “06.12.20 - the man of my dreams asked me to marry him”.

In 2018 Tadhg joined Munster Rugby from Scarlets after winning a PRO12 title with the Welsh side in 2017.

He has signed an IRFU contract which will see him play his rugby in Ireland until at least July 2025. He played a key role in Ireland's historic Test series win in New Zealand last month.