Search

21 Aug 2022

Munster and Ireland rugby king enjoys a castle wedding with his Welsh princess

Munster and Ireland rugby king enjoys a castle wedding with his Welsh princess

Mr and Mrs: The newlyweds Tadhg Beirne and Harriet Fuller

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

21 Aug 2022 4:50 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

MUNSTER and Ireland rugby star Tadhg Beirne has married his Welsh sweetheart in a rugby star - studded wedding on his home soil.

The 6’ 6” Kildare man and his beautiful bride Harriet Fuller celebrated their nuptials at the 12th-century Kilkea Castle at Castledermot in County Kildare on Saturday afternoon.

It is the same venue where television presenter Kathryn Thomas had her wedding reception in August 2019.

Harriet wowed in an off-the-shoulder gown with a long train which embraced a combination of timeless glamour and chic sophistication. She wore her golden tresses in a sleek updo and wore delicate pearl drop earrings.

Tadhg opted for a traditional black tux and sported designer stubble.

Among the guests were Ireland and Munster rugby stars Conor Murray and his fiancee Joanna Cooper, Peter O’Mahony and his wife Jessica, and Keith Earls and his wife Edel.

Tadhg and Harriet who reside in Limerick first met in Cardiff in 2018. Tadhg had been playing for Welsh side The Scarlets but had returned to Ireland to play for Munster after two years playing for the Welsh side. While their relationship was long-distance to begin with, true love blossomed and Harriet moved to Ireland.

Harriet has a twin sister Amelia for whom Harriet acted as chief bridesmaid at her glamorous 2019 wedding, to which she brought Tadhg as her date.

Tadhg popped the question under the couple’s Christmas tree in December of 2020 before he whisked his beautiful bride-to-be off to Adare Manor in County Limerick for “a perfect night of celebrations”.

Bronze handbells toll for first time in years at Limerick museum

Harriet shared a photo of her beautiful sparkler on Instagram with the words “06.12.20 - the man of my dreams asked me to marry him”.

In 2018 Tadhg joined Munster Rugby from Scarlets after winning a PRO12 title with the Welsh side in 2017. 

He has signed an IRFU contract which will see him play his rugby in Ireland until at least July 2025. He played a key role in Ireland's historic Test series win in New Zealand last month.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media