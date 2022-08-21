BREAKING: Young man dies in road traffic incident in Limerick

GARDAI in Bruff are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic incident in Cappamore this Sunday morning.
Shortly before 4am, gardaí and emergency services were alerted following an incident involving a car and pedestrian on a local road at Dromsally near Cappamore.
A garda spokesperson said: "The pedestrian, a male aged in his late teens, was treated at the scene and taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick where he was later pronounced dead.
"Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested to examine the scene and the local Coroner has been notified. The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place," continued the garda spokesperson.
Investigating gardaí are appealing for witness to contact them. Anyone with information can contact Bruff garda station 061 382940 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
Carleton Varney, who died last month, had worked with American political powerhouses and a galaxy of Hollywood stars | PICTURE: ANDRES POVEDA
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.