19 Aug 2022

President Higgins pays tribute to Clare man killed in London

Clare native stabbed to death in London attack

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

19 Aug 2022 3:42 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

PRESIDENT Michael D. Higgins has paid tribute to Clare man Thomas O'Halloran who was killed in London this week. 

The 87 year-old was stabbed in Greenford, west London, on Tuesday while on his mobility scooter. 

The Clare native moved to London over 70 years ago and was a well-known figure in the local area. 

President Higgins offered his "profound sympathy" to Mr O'Halloran's family as well as the Irish community in London who knew him. 

A statement read: "I can only imagine the deep shock that his family and his friends are experiencing and may I convey my heartfelt condolences to them all.

"The grief that they will be feeling, I can share. It is so difficult to understand why and how such a terrible crime could occur to someone so altruistically minded and indeed cherished in his local community in Greenford.

"May I pay tribute to that generosity and kindness that Thomas showed in his life, as well as to Thomas’s musical talent which he shared so freely, most recently in support of those impacted by the situation in Ukraine. 

"I hope that Thomas' family and friends can draw strength from the legacy of kindness he leaves to the wider Irish community in Britain, of which he was a member for so long.

"Sabina joins me in renewing our deepest condolences to all of those who loved and cared for Thomas.

"May he rest in peace."

Lee Byer, of Southall, west London, has been charged over the murder and has been remanded in custody. 

