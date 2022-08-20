Search

20 Aug 2022

Inspirational Limerick girl to raise awareness of anxiety and mental health issues

Inspirational Limerick girl to raise awareness of anxiety and mental health issues

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

20 Aug 2022 1:00 PM

AN INSPIRATIONAL young girl is walking the distance from Limerick to Dublin to raise awareness of anxiety and mental health issues that some children suffer in silence with.

Hailee Guerin, aged 10, from Murroe, will virtually complete 196kms between her home and Dublin Zoo - one of her favourite places.

Services for adults with mental health difficulties are often spoken about but not to the same degree for children.

The daughter of proud parents Andrea and Ian wants to raise awareness, as well as funds for Limerick Animal Welfare and the Children’s Ark in UHL.

In Pictures: 30 photos from Limerick & District Canine Club's All Breed Championship Dog Show

Mum, Andrea said she and Hailee say if their story helps even one other family they will be delighted.

The mum and daughter advise children to speak to their parents or anyone they trust if they have concerns about how they are feeling.

“Even just saying their feelings out loud is a huge help,” said Andrea.

Shortly after Hailee was born a number of medical complications were diagnosed.

“She spent some time in the neonatal unit and since then has been under the amazing care of Dr Barry Linnane in UHL.

“This is the main reason for donating to Children's Ark as we've personally experienced how amazing they are.

“As for Limerick Animal Welfare, Hailee is a huge animal lover so when the idea was discussed with her, it was a given that she wanted to help them too,” said Andrea.

They set up a GoFundMe page for people to donate in support of Hailee’s mammoth task of walking 196kms in just four weeks.

Andrea said Hailee, who is in fifth class in Scoil Mhuire in Murroe, has had anxiety for as long as she can remember.

“It can really affect her mental health and wellbeing. Thankfully for us she discovered the Nicole Sweeney School of Dance in Castleconnell.

“After two years of sitting on a window sill, not speaking a word or doing any dancing, she began to come out of herself. Nicole was so understanding and patient.

“We are so grateful she found that little bit of peace in a home away from home,” said Andrea.

Hailee’s parents Ian and Andrea; brothers Alex and Liam, all her grandparents – especially her grandad Andrew – will be supporting her every step of the way.

“Our whole family is beyond proud of her,” said Andrea.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media