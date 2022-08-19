In Pictures: 30 photos from Limerick & District Canine Club's All Breed Championship Dog Show

MORE THAN 3,000 people flocked to Adare on Thursday with their furry four-legged friends to mark the first in-person Limerick Dog Show in over two years.
Now Ireland's largest running dog show, the 91st All Breed Championship at the Fitzgerald's Woodlands Hotel in Adare saw 1208 dogs from Ireland, Northern Ireland, the UK, Sweden and as far as Israel battle it out to find the best breeds.
Anthony Kelly, Chairperson of the Limerick & District Canine Club commented: "The feeling is great here. The entry here is the highest in the country. We are very pleased to get so many people out."
Professor Stephen Kinsella, UL; Harvey Duthie, UL Foundation; Professor Tiziana Margaria, UL; Brian Dennehy, AWS Observability, UL President Professor Kerstin Mey and Mike Beary, AWS Ireland
Mayor of Limerick City and County Council, Frances Foley joined by Maura O'Neill and Helen O'Donnell from Total Limerick Clean-up PIC: Keith Wiseman
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.