Limerick Weather - Friday, August 19, 2022

WE'LL SEE a mix of cloud and some good spells of sunshine today, but scattered showers too, some of which will be on the heavy side. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in moderate to fresh and occasionally gusty west to southwest winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Unsettled with rain and showers. Temperatures generally in the high teens to low twenties.

Clear spells and scattered showers at first tonight, showers most frequent over the western half of the country. It will turn cloudy overnight, and later a spell of showery rain will move in from the northwest. Mild and humid with temperatures not falling below 11 to 15 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds, strong on exposed coasts.

Rain in the morning will push southeastwards later tomorrow morning, breaking up into showers and sunny spells as it does so. Highest temperatures of 16 degrees in the northwest to 22 degrees in the southeast in moderate to fresh west to southwest winds, easing later.

Once again, mild and humid on Saturday into Sunday with some outbreaks of light rain and drizzle. Temperatures generally not falling below the low to mid-teens.. Mist and fog will also develop in mostly light breezes.

A rather dull day to mark the Sabbath as cloud builds from the southwest during the morning. Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will gradually extend across much of the country through the day with some heavy falls possible. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees, coolest over Ulster, in light to moderate southerly winds. A mild and humid night will follow with rain clearing to showers. Temperatures generally not falling further than the mid-teens.

After a rather cloudy start with scattered showers on Monday, these will become more isolated with good sunny spells developing. Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 or 23 degrees, warmest over the eastern half of the country, in mostly moderate west to southwest winds.

Largely dry for Tuesday morning but rain will move in from the Atlantic through the day. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees in light to moderate southerly breezes.

Some uncertainty further ahead but current indications suggest that showers will develop at times during the rest of the working week but with good dry and sunny periods as well. Temperatures continuing generally in the high teens to low twenties.