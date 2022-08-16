Designer handbag and cash stolen from car parked in Limerick city centre

GARDAI are appealing for information after a designer handbag containing a significant amount of cash was stolen from a parked car in Limerick city.

The incident occurred just under a week ago and investigations are continuing.

"This break-in occurred last Wednesday - August 10," said Garda John Finnerty.

"A silver BMW 518 was broken into on O'Connell Street (in the city centre) at 7.29pm. A brown Saint Laurent handbag which had been left underneath the driver’s seat was stolen from the car. There was a significant amount of cash in this handbag," he added.

CCTV footage from the locality is being viewed as part of the garda investigation and any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to come forward.

"If you have any information on this crime, then we would like to hear from you. Please contact Henry

Street garda station," said Garda Finnerty.

They can be contacted at (061) 212400.