'Shovel-ready' Limerick to Foynes rail line 'essential for development of estuary'

THE chief executive of the Shannon Foynes Port company says the planned Limerick/Foynes rail line is essential for the development of the estuary.

Pat Keating was speaking after the government sought expressions of interest on re-opening the mothballed line, which would also serve Mungret.

"The expression of interest tender is a very significant moment within our wider plans to capitalise on the unprecedented opportunity for the Shannon Estuary as it gives even greater certainty that this important rail connectivity is going to happen. This is a strategic move that will enhance connectivity to Foynes port but also help to decarbonise the supply chain by transferring significant cargo tonnages from road to rail,” Mr Keating said.

But, added Mr Keating, even more essential is the Limerick-Foynes road, a decision for which is imminent from An Bord Pleanala.

"The primary access to and from Foynes will still be road and it’s essential that the Foynes to Limerick road goes ahead as soon as possible. It will carry by far the majority of goods to and from Foynes, goods and materials that rail cannot accommodate. So, while we are delighted with announcement regarding the reinstatement of rail, we look forward to an early commitment, too, on the Foynes to Limerick road,” he said.

The Foynes company boss said the rail project is endorsed at European level.

He pointed out that in 2015, €800,000 was secured from the European Union’s Connecting Europe facility for a feasibility and detailed design study into the line’s re-opening.

"As a result, it is now shovel ready so moving to this next ‘expressions of interest’ stage to realise this opportunity is a key moment,” he concluded.