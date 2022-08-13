Search

13 Aug 2022

Decision on Foynes to Limerick road expected next week

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

13 Aug 2022 4:30 PM

AN BORD Pleanala is next week expected to decide on whether the Foynes to Limerick road will go ahead.

The multi-million euro project which is set to include a bypass of Adare village has been hit with several delays from the national planning body, with its latest decision date due on Monday.

Limerick Chamber chief executive Dee Ryan says the Foynes to Limerick road represents “a crucial moment in the race to harness renewable energy from Ireland’s Atlantic coast.”

Ms Ryan said Ireland has an enviable opportunity to not only decarbonise and secure its own domestic energy supply, but to become an energy exporter - the battery for Europe.

But she said not a moment further can be lost on the journey to make this opportunity a reality.

“Atlantic offshore wind is our big climate-action and economic opportunity, but a decade-long project of work lies ahead of us to make that dream a reality. The UK, France and others are off the starting blocks ahead of us in this race. We must step up our efforts to facilitate this emerging industry to take seed and develop here. The Foynes to Limerick road project is a crucial part of those preparations - this is much more significant than just a local road and should be prioritised accordingly,” Ms Ryan added.

A planning application for this road was first lodged by Limerick City and County Council in late 2019. A decision was initially expected in 2021.

An Bord Pleanála then gave expected dates in 2022 of January, March, and May, but all passed without a decision.

Ms Ryan added:“In February 2021 I took part in the oral hearings into the proposed €500m road project which will connect the port of Foynes to the national road network. Unfortunately, we are still waiting a decision on whether or not it will be granted planning permission. Instead of being the envy of Europe, we risk being reputationly damaged if we can’t get out of our own way and allow work on this green energy sector to develop.”

She said a decision to approve the scheme would signal to the international community that Ireland is serious about moving away from fossil fuels.

“Just like our hurlers, we must set out with confidence and commitment to achieve our goal,” she concluded.

