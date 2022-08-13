Search

13 Aug 2022

Limerick woman appeals for safe return of late husband's wedding ring

Vanessa and Donal Finn on their wedding day back in 2013

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

13 Aug 2022 9:30 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK woman has appealed for the safe return of the ring she gave to her late husband on their wedding day.

Vanessa Finn was distraught to arrive at her home in Raheen after a night out in the city to find the ring which she had worn  on a chain around her neck since her husband Donal's passing earlier this year had fallen off.

The silver band, pictured below, has her name and the date she tied the knot, August 23, 2013 (or 23/08/13) engraved on the inside.

After Donal died from complications related to a heart condition aged only 42 Vanessa wore the ring off a chain around her neck to keep her husband close to her heart.

Taking up the story, she explained how she left Mickey Martin's between midnight at 1am on Thursday night, Friday morning, before heading to Abrakebabra for a late night snack.

From there, she walked to Sarsfield Street where she got a taxi home just before 1am.

"When I got home. I always take the chain off, and leave it in a trinket dish in exactly the same place every night. I went to take it off and realised it wasn't there. I never noticed it falling," she said.

Vanessa has since found a heart-shaped pendant with a picture of her late husband on it which also sat on the chain. It's made her think the ring might have accidentally fallen off her in the cab on her way home.

"I was fairly devastated to find it missing. I'm trying to stay calm about it because it's all I can do really, and hope it will come back to me somehow. It's been an unbearably difficult four months, since Donal died, and this is just another terrible thing to have to deal with," she told Limerick Live.

Vanessa celebrates her birthday on Monday - a return of the wedding ring would be the greatest present of all for her.

If you come across the silver ring, please email Vanessa at finnvaness@gmail.com

