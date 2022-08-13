Limerick Weather: Saturday, August 13, 2022

TODAY will be hot, sunny and dry. Highest temperatures of 27 to 31 degrees, possibly hotter inland in generally light winds. A sea breeze will develop once again so it will be slightly cooler near coasts. There is the chance of an isolated shower also.

National Outlook

Overview: Remaining hot for the rest of the weekend but temperatures will begin to fall back towards normal early next week. Scattered showers on Sunday will mark a change to more changeable conditions next week.

Saturday night: A warm night with temperatures not dropping below 15 to 18 degrees. Staying dry and clear with light winds. Some mist and fog patches will develop.

Sunday: A dry and sunny start to Sunday but cloud will bubble up in some areas through the day, bringing scattered showers, possibly heavy in places. Remaining very warm or hot with highest temperatures of 24 degrees in the northwest to 28 or 29 degrees in the southeast in light winds.

Sunday night: Warm and humid with scattered showers, possibly remaining heavy in some places. Temperatures generally between 13 and 17 degrees in light winds.

Monday: A cloudier day overall with scattered showers, potentially heavy for some. Temperatures beginning to recede with highest temperatures of 18 degrees in the north to 24 degrees in the south. Light to moderate northerly winds.

Tuesday: A cooler and cloudier day once again with scattered showers. Highest temperatures around average in the high teens or low twenties in a moderate northerly breeze.

Further outlook: Feeling much fresher for the rest of the coming week with temperatures generally in the high teens or low twenties. Low pressure will bring further showers at times.