In Pictures: Crossroads dancing returns for Limerick community

A SMALL community in county Limerick was alive with the sound of music last weekend as crossroads dancing returned.

Ballinvreena is located in County Limerick, in the countryside between Kilfinane and Garryspillane.

At the heart of the community stands Davy's Cottage which first appeared in the Ordnance Survey maps of 1841 and today stands as the focal point of the community. In 1972 Ronnie Drew and The Dubliners entertained in an open air concert which was a marvellous success.

Local people have converted the cottage into a centre which has become the heart of the parish.

It is in this cottage that the Ballinvreena Rambling House takes place during the winter on the second Wednesday in every month.

Crossroads dancing takes place from May to September (the first Sunday in September) every Sunday from 8 pm- 10 pm.

Great music, dancing, and of course tea and cake at Davy's cottage.