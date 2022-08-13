Shake up in Limerick town after sad passing of councillor O’Dea

NEWCASTLE West auctioneer Michael Collins has been elected as leader of his local council district

In what is another consequence of the sad passing of city publican Jerry O’Dea in July, Cllr Collins took the chain of office from his Fianna Fail colleague, Mayor Francis Foley.

The Abbeyfeale councillor was elected unopposed as Limerick’s first citizen in July days after the death of Cllr O’Dea, who was in-line to be elected mayor.

But he had already been elected as the chairman of the Newcastle West muncipal district.

Feeling he couldn’t do two jobs, a special meeting was sought in the county town last week, where Cllr Collins secured the district chairpersonship, with Mayor Foley serving as vice-chair.

In June, he had been elected as Mayor Foley’s deputy, so it was a case of a role reversal.

It’s an honour for Cllr Collins, who was Limerick’s first citizen between 2020 and 2021.

He said: “Since Francis will be very busy in his year as mayor ahead, it made sense that I would step into the role, so I was glad to do it. I’ve been in this role previously. It’s a nice job when you are looking after your colleagues in the district and management. It’s a job that is very desirable when you’re dealing with people you know.”

Cllr Collins hails from the parish of Killeedy and is the leader of the Fianna Fail bloc on the local authority. He was first elected in 2004.