Search

14 Aug 2022

Limerick farmer asked where he’d ‘like to be buried’ by trespasser

Limerick farmer asked where he’d ‘like to be buried’ by trespasser

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

14 Aug 2022 6:00 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

THE CHAIR of Limerick ICMSA has again appealed for the gardai to “get involved” in the increasing number of ‘stand-offs’ between organised gangs of trespassers and farmers before the “situation escalates to tragedy”.

John Bateman said that the number and intensity of these stand-offs is increasing, and he fears that it’s only a matter of time before a very serious incident occurs.

Mr Bateman said that ICMSA is aware of incidents in a semi-circle around Patrickswell, Crecora, Meanus, Fedamore and Croom where farmers challenging groups of men trespassing on their lands were being threatened outright with “one farmer being told to select a site on his own farm where he’d like to be buried”.

“We monitor these incidents and there’s absolutely no doubt that they are increasing in frequency and the levels of aggression being shown. ICMSA is aware of a recent incident in that part of County Limerick where a farmer challenged two men who were trespassing suspiciously – words were exchanged – when that farmer returned to his family house, six of these individuals were waiting for him and they continued threatening and intimidating him.

Limerick-based garda risks life to save boy from drowning

“There is self-evidently a degree of organisation, co-ordination and scouting going on here; otherwise, they would not know where the farmer lived. The farmers in these areas are becoming fearful about their families’ security and when people become scared about their families’ security and if they are not sure that they can rely on the police or law then we are on very dangerous ground,” said the Limerick ICMSA chair.

Mr Bateman said he knows personally of cases where the gardai in Bruff and Newcastle West have been “contacted to come out to these incidents and no-one arrived for over three hours”.

“If the farmers think that they are being left on their own then they will organise and come to each other’s help and we are very quickly going to get to a situation where people are converging on these stand-offs and we are going to see escalations – that’s not a scenario anyone wants but it’s almost inevitable,” concluded Mr Bateman.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media