Search

10 Aug 2022

Over €930,000 in funding allocated to improve laneways and non-public roads in Limerick

Four week road closure in Omeath

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

10 Aug 2022 8:30 AM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

Over €930,000 in funding has been allocated to upgrade laneways and non-public roads in Limerick under the Local Improvement Scheme.

Funding for the Local Improvement Scheme has been doubled to €22 million as part of Our Rural Future, the Government’s ambitious policy for rural development.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD has announced that Limerick will see a major increase in our allocation under the Local Improvement Scheme for 2022 

The scheme provides substantial grant aid for the upgrade of routes and assists homeowners with the costs. 

Call to action for Limerick buskers

The funding provided by the Department will be complemented by a local financial contribution from landowners/households.

There is a ceiling of €1,200 on the amount that any individual householder or landowner will be asked to contribute towards the cost.

Deputy Kieran O’Donnell welcomed the news saying: "This extremely positive announcement of €930,989 in Local Improvement Scheme funding for 2022 will see our laneways and non-public roads in Limerick receive improved access to homes, farms and outdoor amenities. 

"Prior to this news, Limerick City and County Council consulted with local residents and landowners to identify road and laneway projects where works could start immediately and be completed this year."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media