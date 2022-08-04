Search

04 Aug 2022

BREAKING: Man and woman die in Ballybunion drowning tragedy

BREAKING: Man and woman die in Ballybunion drowning tragedy

Ballybunion Beach in Kerry where the tragedy unfolded this Thursday evening

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

04 Aug 2022 10:20 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

TWO people have died after getting into difficulty while swimming off Ballybunion in North Kerry this Thursday evening.

A major air-sea rescue operation was launched after the alarm was raised shortly after 6pm.

A man, who is understood to be in his 50s, and a woman in her 40s were pronounced dead after their bodies were taken from the water.

It is understood that a lifeguard performed CPR on the man before the woman was recovered from the water.

It is believed the man and woman are brother and sister and were holidaying in the area.

Limerick hotel and spa evacuated due to fire

Valentia Rescue Coordinating Centre, Ballybunion Community rescue boats and Ballybunion Coastguard Unit were involved in the major operation at the seaside town which is very popular with Limerick holiday makers.

The Shannon-based Rescue 115 helicopter and Kilrush lifeboat were also involved.

The bodies of the man and woman have been removed from the scene by ambulance to the mortuary in University Hospital Kerry where post-mortems are due to take place.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media