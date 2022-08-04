Search

04 Aug 2022

Limerick hotel and spa evacuated due to fire

A photo of the scene sent to Limerick Live

Donal O'Regan

04 Aug 2022 7:41 PM

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK hotel had to be evacuated as a precaution due to a small fire this Thursday afternoon.

Limerick Fire and Rescue Service were called to the Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa Limerick shortly after 5pm.

An issue had arisen with a tumbledryer in the laundry area of the spa. The main hotel was not affected by any smoke.

On arrival the firefighters quickly made the area safe.

A passer-by who saw the fire engines and people milling around outside the hotel contacted Limerick Live. A Radisson employee told this website: "Everything is fine now, everything is OK. It is just the alarm is ringing."

The hotel is currently home to over 100 Ukrainian Refugees.

