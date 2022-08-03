BREAKING: Emergency services at serious collision in Limerick

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a serious road traffic collision in County Limerick this Wednesday afternoon.
The incident involving two cars occurred on the R505 on the Limerick side of Cappamore village at around 3.10pm. Gardai, paramedics with the National Ambulance Service and firefighters from Cappamore have all responded.
The extent of any injuries to the occupants of the vehicles is not known at this time. The stretch of road is closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area where possible.
A garda spokesperson said: "No further information is available at this time as this incident has only recently occurred."
More to follow...
