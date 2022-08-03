Limerick kayakers to take on 10km paddle for charity

THIS SATURDAY a group of Limerick kayakers are taking on a 10k challenge to raise money for Rape Crisis Midwest.

The seventh annual charity paddle gets underway at the Shannon Rowing Club in Annacotty at 12pm on Saturday, August 6.

Over 150 people will be taking part in the event which aims to raise awareness and much needed funds for Rape Crisis Midwest.

The paddle is run by the Limerick Kayaking Academy and was started in 2016 by local kayaker Dan O’Sullivan.

The event is open to beginners and those with little paddle experience with equipment supplied by Limerick Kayak Club, My Next Adventure, Kilfinnane Outdoor Education and Training Centre and Munster Kayak Adventures.

The route is predominantly flat with a number of small features but paddlers will be accompanied the whole way by Canoeing Ireland recognised kayak instructors.

The colourful flotilla is due to arrive between 2:30pm and 3pm at St Michael's Rowing Club and will be greeted by the women from The Limerick Dragons in their 40 foot boat