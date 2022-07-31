Limerick's Jerry Flannery and long-term love Katy May Barwell wed

LOVE is in the air this August bank holiday weekend as Jerry Flannery shared stunning photos of his and long-term love Katy May Barwell's wedding day.

Katy looked stunning in a princess style off-the-shoulder wedding gown set off with boho-style head chain in pictures Jerry shared on his Instagram page.

Jerry eschewed the traditional suit for a smart jacket, pants, shirt and tie combination.

Accompanying the photos was simply the date "22.07.22" and a love heart.

Congratulations, well wishes and "likes" have come flooding in after Jerry shared the news on Instagram this Sunday morning. They include Brian O'Driscoll, Billy Holland, and Ian Keatley from the world of rugby.

After a stellar rugby career Jerry moved into coaching with first Munster and now Harlequins.

The former hooker played 93 times for Munster, before completing five seasons on Munster's coaching ticket. He won Heineken Cup medals with Munster in 2006 and 2008.

Jerry retired from playing in 2012 after an impressive career with Connacht and Munster. He won 41 caps for his national side between 2005 and 2011 and was cruelly denied a British and Irish Lions call-up due to injury.

As well as coaching, he often appears on TV as a rugby pundit and owns the popular Jerry Flannery's Bar on Catherine Street in Limerick city.

New wife Katy is equally as multi-talented.

She is a a multi-faceted designer with skills in illustration, video, animation, photography, marketing, brand design, design analysis, typography and more.

The couple have three young boys - Eli, Ezra and Rua.