02 Aug 2022

Shannon charter firm flying after securing nod from four new territories

Gainjet Ireland’s Camo team headed up by continuing airworthiness manager Michael Knowles

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

02 Aug 2022 10:00 AM

nick@limerickleader.ie

A SHANNON-BASED private jet charter operator has enjoyed a boost after securing a certificate for four new territories.

Gainjet Ireland based on the first floor of the airport’s original terminal has been given an excellence approval to for the Cayman Islands, Bermuda, Guernsey and the Isle of Man.

This comes through a Continuing Airworthiness Management Approval certificate from authorities in each territory.

Michael Knowles, who manages this scheme for the company said it’s a significant moment.

“Gaining the approvals from these airworthiness authorities allows us to offer management and operational platforms to aircraft registered in these countries We are focused primarily on assisting owners to transition to the Irish Register which allows commercial operation in Europe and having these other approvals will allow us to support aircraft that remain on their own register.”

GainJet Ireland, which began operation in 2016, operates a fleet of Irish registered Gulfstream G650, G550 and Hawker Jets.

It currently provides employment to more than 40 people.

