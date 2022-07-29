Search

29 Jul 2022

Planning permission being sought for 86 new homes in Limerick

Planning permission being sought for 86 new homes in Limerick

Planning permission is being sought for 86 new home on the Limerick-Clare border

Reporter:

Cian O'Broin

29 Jul 2022 3:00 PM

PLANNING permission is being sought for 86 new residential units close to the Limerick-Clare border.

The application, which has been submitted by Riverpoint Construction Limited, was submitted for a development at Clonconane, between Old Cratloe Road (L3102) and Pass (Meelick) Road, Limerick.

The proposed development would comprise of 12 two-storey, two bed, end of terrace units and 12 two-storey, two bed, mid terrace units. It will also include eight single-storey, two bed, end of terrace units and 14 single-storey two bed, mid terrace units.

There will be three two-storey, apartment blocks comprising of 40 units, made up of 10 single-bed apartments on ground floor level, 10 two-bed apartments on ground floor level, 10 single-bed apartments on first floor level and 10 two-bed apartments on first floor level.

Regulator urges changes to Limerick development plan

Riverpoint Construction Limited, founded in June 2020, has a partial address at Lower Mallow Street in Limerick has also applied for permission for all necessary site works.

The application states that there will be the installation of all necessary and associated site works including vehicular and pedestrian connections to a public roundabout (currently under construction), on Pass Road.

It also provides for roadways, footpaths, green spaces, landscaping, boundary treatments and bin storage areas, together with all associated drainage connection works and all ancillary site works.

The application, which was submitted to Limerick City and County Council on July 25, is receiving submissions from the public until August 28, with a decision due date listed as September 18.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media