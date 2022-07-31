Search

31 Jul 2022

New fund to finance €15m housing development in Limerick

New fund finances €15m housing development in Limerick

Earlsfort is financing a housing development in Limerick city

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

31 Jul 2022 9:00 AM

A NON-BANK property lender has announced the launch of a new fund which is providing €15m to a new city housing development.

Earlsfort Capital Partners has announced the launch of Earlsfort Development Finance DAC, a new lending vehicle dedicated to providing construction finance for residential development projects.

As part of the launch, it has announced the closing of a transaction for a €15m apartment development in Limerick city.

The development will comprise of 61 units and will be a mix of predominantly one-and two-bedroom residential units.

Councillor calls out local authority over slow progress with traffic plan for Limerick town

It’s also providing financing for a €10m starter home development in Meath on the Dublin commuter belt.

Both transactions are with established developers who have a track record in delivering quality residential units in their respective markets.

The main focus of Earlsfort Development Finance is ready to go residential projects in locations with proven demand – both in the private and social housing markets.

Advance rates will be up to 90% of cost, subject to a maximum loan-to-value of 70%.

Co-founder and managing director Paul Brophy, said: “We are delighted to launch this programme and to help provide much needed support and liquidity to the housing sector. Earlsfort was the first non-bank lender to enter the Irish market in 2014, and since formation has funded circa €1.25bn of lending transactions. This new vehicle is a natural add on to our current offering, and we are excited to enter the market and grow the business. Given the very recent market uncertainty and lack of liquidity in the development sector, sponsors are looking for a dependable funder who understands their project needs and can execute quickly.”

Earlsfort Development Finance plans to invest over €250m into the Irish market over the next two years.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media