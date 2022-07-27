Participants sought for new business programme in Limerick

The Hartnett Enterprise Acceleration Centre is inviting applications for its programme
START-UP business owners are being encouraged to apply for a place on a new programme at the Technological University of the Shannon (Tus).
The Hartnett Enterprise Acceleration Centre, which is based on the college’s campus at Moylish, is inviting applications for its New Frontiers programme which supports entrepreneurs with innovative business ideas.
A full-time programme run over six months, it provides entrepreneurs with space to work both in and on their business.
Support will be provided to develop both your own skills and work on your business idea, with one-to-one mentoring sessions and milestone reviews.
Successful applicants will receive a €15,000 tax-free stipend to fund them.
Participants who successfully complete the 6-month programme will be eligible to apply for a further three-months of support and funding of up to €7,500.
An online information session will take place on Friday, August 5.
For more information, please email newfrontiers@lit.ie.
Interviews for the places on the scheme are scheduled to take place at the end of September.
