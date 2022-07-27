Search

27 Jul 2022

Participants sought for new business programme in Limerick

Participants sought for new business programme in Limerick

The Hartnett Enterprise Acceleration Centre is inviting applications for its programme

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

27 Jul 2022 3:30 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

START-UP business owners are being encouraged to apply for a place on a new programme at the Technological University of the Shannon (Tus).

The Hartnett Enterprise Acceleration Centre, which is based on the college’s campus at Moylish, is inviting applications for its New Frontiers programme which supports entrepreneurs with innovative business ideas.

A full-time programme run over six months, it provides entrepreneurs with space to work both in and on their business.

Support will be provided to develop both your own skills and work on your business idea, with one-to-one mentoring sessions and milestone reviews.

Successful applicants will receive a €15,000 tax-free stipend to fund them.

Participants who successfully complete the 6-month programme will be eligible to apply for a further three-months of support and funding of up to €7,500.

An online information session will take place on Friday, August 5.

For more information, please email newfrontiers@lit.ie.

Interviews for the places on the scheme are scheduled to take place at the end of September.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media