Local anger over unauthorised ‘encampment’ on Limerick Greenway

A PLANNING enforcement notice was issued by Limerick City and County Council after it received reports of an “encampment” on the Greenway in West Limerick.

Two caravans and two vehicles pulled into the Ardagh Station House site. It had lain derelict for years prior to the council purchasing it, completing extensive restoration works on the historic building, clearing, landscaping and providing a new car park for Greenway users.

Minister for State for the OPW Patrick O’Donovan said he received numerous text messages, WhatsApps, phone calls, videos and photographs from the people of surrounding areas after the caravans turned up.

“They wanted it dealt with it. It is designed that people can come and go as they please around the clock. There are people out there at 4 or 5 in the morning running before they go to work.

“It is an amenity that has to be accessible to people in an unimpeded away. It is not an area for an encampment,” said Mr O’Donovan, who contacted senior council staff that weekend.

“They all told me they were committed to dealing with it,” he said.

The minister for state said this was a project that was designed to enhance the tourism offering and the amenity value of rural County Limerick.

“Encampments should not be tolerated on amenities or publicly owned Greenways like this. There are other places for people to be facilitated for that. The people of County Limerick don’t want this sort of thing in their area and they expect the council to deal with it and I am glad the council have dealt with it,” said Mr O’Donovan.

A council spokesperson confirmed two caravans and two vehicles arrived at Ardagh Station House on Thursday, June 23.

“Following investigations by planning enforcement a notice was served on the occupants,” said the spokesperson.

The owners of the caravans left on the following Wednesday, June 29

“The council is satisfied that the matter was resolved without undue delay,” said the spokesperson.

Will remedial action like barriers be required at the site to prevent something like this happening again?

“The council is continuously reviewing the management and operation of facilities including car parks on the Limerick Greenway,” said the spokesperson.

The Fine Gael minister-of-state praised the council’s swift response.

“We have put millions into that for the people of the county and to promote tourism and a healthy lifestyle. It not for anybody to come on and move into regardless of where they are from. Whether they were Irish, European, North American, wherever – the law is the law," he said.

“It is not a housing estate. It is not a temporary dwelling accommodation. It is an amenity for the people of the county and the people who visit the county. The people of surrounding areas wanted it dealt with and the council responded,” added Mr O’Donovan.