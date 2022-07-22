Search

22 Jul 2022

Limerick-based engineering company acquired in multi-million euro deal

Takumi currently employs around 120 people in Raheen

Limerick Live reporter

22 Jul 2022 7:00 PM

news@limerickleader.ie

THE SWISS company Acrotec has announced the acquisition of the Limerick-based precision engineering company Takumi.

The multi-million euro deal was finalised earlier this week and follows Acrotec's acquisition of Team-Metal in Singapore last April.

Founded in 1998, Takumi is recognized as a leading CNC precision engineering company. It currently employs 120 people at its facility at Raheen Industrial Estate on the outskirts of the city.

The company manufactures precision parts for highly-regulated industries such as medical devices, aerospace, semiconductor and pharmaceutical and its products include orthopaedic implants and instruments, as well as a range of cardiovascular support systems and assembly aids.

"Culture is an essential cornerstone of any successful business. Acrotec's values, such as its entrepreneurial spirit, respect, integrity and independence, are a perfect fit for Takumi, commented Donal Galligan, CEO of Takumi.

"Our own values of expertise, competence, forward thinking, agility and focus will go a long way in supporting Acrotec's principles. This is an exciting new step in Takumi's history and so we look forward to joining the Acrotec family," he added.

Ireland is home to more than 300 companies in the medical technology sector and many of Takumi's medical technology customers are US multinationals with European headquarters near Takumi in Limerick and the wider Mid West.

“This geo-strategic positioning was a key factor in our decision, commented François Billig, CEO of the Acrotec Group. This Irish region plays the role of an industrial bridge between Europe and the United States in the MedTech field and Takumi has a solid reputation and industrial expertise that attracted us. This is great news for Acrotec and I would like to thank Takumi's management for their confidence and enthusiasm in joining us.”

Gerry Reynolds, chairman and founder of Takumi, added: "I am very excited about this next step in the Takumi journey. I am confident that Takumi will thrive and grow as part of the Acrotec family of companies. Our culture will be maintained and we will continue to create value for our customers and shareholders while ensuring that Takumi remains a rewarding and fulfilling place to work."

